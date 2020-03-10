Global  

Chinatown Officials Warn Of Rise In Coronavirus-Related Anti-Asian Xenophobia

Gothamist Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Chinatown Officials Warn Of Rise In Coronavirus-Related Anti-Asian Xenophobia"We are actually facing two different viruses. We are facing not just the coronavirus, but we are also facing an epidemic of anti-Asian sentiment," said Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou. [ more › ]
