Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declares state of emergency over coronavirusGov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday as Colorado gears up to fight the growing outbreak in this country of the new coronavirus that already has caused havoc around the globe.
News video: Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave

Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave 02:20

 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from...

