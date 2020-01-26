Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison

Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. pleaded guilty to making a threatening call to the congresswoman’s office and telling a staff member, “I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet [Video]Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet

Leroy Frazier was sentenced to 42 years in prison on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:33Published

Man Escapes Injury After Bullet Gets Lodged In Clothing In Stockton Bar Shooting [Video]Man Escapes Injury After Bullet Gets Lodged In Clothing In Stockton Bar Shooting

A 42-year-old man escaped injury after gunshots fired into a Stockton bar on Friday night resulted in a bullet being lodged in his clothing.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:17Published


Tweets about this

llomenzo

Lawrence Lomenzo Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/ccUlLea7K5 2 minutes ago

MikeyBiddy

DJ Mikey B Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/iTy8JewzRB No one… https://t.co/6hamgurCpb 13 minutes ago

Tribe_XX

John Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/mDgVpNrWGq 17 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @TheCyanPost: Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/BVV0UVaRKY https://t.co/p… 30 minutes ago

TheCyanPost

TheCyanPost Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/BVV0UVaRKY https://t.co/p0ukzct98Z 30 minutes ago

terrorismnotes

terrorismnews Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison https://t.co/sgDA2eY9Nl https://t.co/koydQawlFM 41 minutes ago

gentlemindmom

Adrienne Young #Resistance RT @ldog562: You know if it was other way around,. right A year.. he's a white supremacists. Again right ... Man Who Threatened to ‘Put… 42 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison: Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. pleaded guilty to… 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.