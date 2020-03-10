Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Ivy League cancels men’s, women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns

Ivy League cancels men’s, women’s basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: WBZ News Update For March 10

WBZ News Update For March 10 02:28

 Harvard Students Told To Move Out; Ivy League Cancels Basketball Tournaments; Boston Marathon Still On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Ivy League Canceling Basketball Conference Tournaments Over Coronavirus Fears

This decision affects the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University basketball teams.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:17Published

Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Major Sports Leagues Reduce Media Locker Room Access Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Amid growing concern about the coronavirus, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League will be limiting access to team locker rooms,..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about spread of coronavirus

Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball tournaments because of concerns about spread of coronavirus
FOX Sports

Ivy League cancels its conference men's and women's basketball tournaments

The Ivy League has cancelled its basketball tournaments due to coronavirus fears. Yale and Princeton will get the respective men's and women's berths.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

zeeshan_shah_dc

Zeeshan Shah RT @WSJ: The Ivy League canceled its conference tournament. Yale’s men and Princeton’s women will receive the conference’s automatic bid to… 4 minutes ago

ncaastreaming

Streaming College FB Ivy League cancels men's and women's basketball conference tournaments https://t.co/BGB1Uym4h4 23 minutes ago

beckamyers

Becka Myers RT @khightower: Ivy League hoops tourneys that were to be held at Harvard this weekend have been canceled. Princeton women/Yale men awarded… 23 minutes ago

ritchie3609

Ritchie_the_AZN RT @KDFWsports: Ivy League cancels men's, women's basketball tournaments due to coronavirus https://t.co/EONa9OuRon 27 minutes ago

KGorman_Trib

Kevin Gorman RT @TribSports: The Ivy League canceled its four-team men’s and women’s basketball tournaments set for Friday through Sunday because of con… 29 minutes ago

AlexJSpearman

Alex Spearman 7️⃣ RT @ABC7News: The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of coron… 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.