New York Creates 'Containment Area' Around Cluster In New Rochelle

NPR Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The governor is calling on the National Guard to help maintain the containment area, by delivering food and helping to clean public spaces.
Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks

 Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius "containment area" there.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Troops sent to New York 'containment zone'

The city of New Rochelle has a significant cluster of virus cases, according to New York officials.
BBC News

Schools to shut for 2 weeks in NY suburb ‘containment area’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools, houses of worship and large gathering places will be shuttered for two weeks in a “containment area” centered in suburban New...
Seattle Times

