Guatemalan woman, 22, dies in ICE custody at Texas hospital, marking 8th migrant death since October

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
A 22-year-old Guatemalan woman in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody died at a Texas hospital over the weekend about a month after undergoing gallbladder surgery, the federal agency announced Monday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Guatemalan migrant dies in U.S. custody after gallblader operation

A Guatemalan migrant who had passed a key hurdle in her bid to win asylum in the United States has died in U.S. custody after a gallbladder operation, the...
Reuters

Texas woman gets life in prison in beheading of daughter

KYLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of stabbing and beheading her 5-year-old daughter in 2017 has been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life...
Seattle Times

