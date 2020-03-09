Global  

Markets tumble amid coronavirus concerns and oil price wars

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous joins CBSN to discuss how long the financial fallout from the coronavirus and oil price wars may last.
News video: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war 02:07

 The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews

Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha [Video]Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha

It's been a while since we've seen gas prices this low! Lower demand for oil spurred in part by the spread of the coronavirus has dropped prices below $2/gallon at Lou Perrine's in Kenosha.

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear [Video]Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades.

These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says

These are the 10 tech stocks to own for the long term as coronavirus smacks markets, one firm says** · *US stocks have fallen nearly 19% from the all-time high on February 19 through Monday's close amid the coronavirus outbreak and an escalating oil price...
NZ dollar gains as greenback weakens on coronavirus fears

NZ dollar gains as greenback weakens on coronavirus fearsThe New Zealand dollar rose, reflecting weakness in the greenback after US equities plunged on concerns about the impact of the coronavirus and a potential oil...
