Lawmaker: Bill Requiring Paid Sick Days Could Limit Spread Of Coronavirus

CBS 2 Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says.
 Employers should be required to give employees paid sick leave in order to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, a state senator in Kentucky says. Katie Johnston reports.

