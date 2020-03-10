Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Alex Jones > Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Texas police say Austin-based Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI 00:40

 Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alex Jones Reportedly Charged With DWI [Video]Alex Jones Reportedly Charged With DWI

Alex Jones was reportedly charged with DWI.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday. Jones...
Seattle Times

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI

The controversial, right-wing conspiracy theorist was booked and charged just after midnight.
CBS News


Tweets about this

MSN

MSN Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI https://t.co/9oXJE4zsnb 2 seconds ago

David_L_London

David L. London RT @fenity: Conspiracy theorist #AlexJones was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning, according to authorities in Au… 4 seconds ago

yeswithak

k. It was only a matter of time!🤣 Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI https://t.co/lWLm7hlXBw 5 seconds ago

paulandrosa1

Paul Morris RT @WordswithSteph: Despicable Conspiracy Theorist, Antagonist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge in Texas That’s what happened. No conspir… 6 seconds ago

timupland

Tim Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge https://t.co/8AzYH74PmB via @thedailybeast 6 seconds ago

Toniann561

Toniann RT @kbrad5: NEW: Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicate… 7 seconds ago

Benjiedover

Ben Dover RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested in Texas for driving while intoxicated, released on $3,000 bail - KEYE https… 7 seconds ago

wilburgrey

Joey jo-jo jr Shabadoo RT @kylegriffin1: Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, acc… 8 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.