Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Texas, authorities say

MSN Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI https://t.co/9oXJE4zsnb 2 seconds ago David L. London RT @fenity: Conspiracy theorist #AlexJones was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning, according to authorities in Au… 4 seconds ago k. It was only a matter of time!🤣 Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested In Texas For DWI https://t.co/lWLm7hlXBw 5 seconds ago Paul Morris RT @WordswithSteph: Despicable Conspiracy Theorist, Antagonist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge in Texas That’s what happened. No conspir… 6 seconds ago Tim Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge https://t.co/8AzYH74PmB via @thedailybeast 6 seconds ago Toniann RT @kbrad5: NEW: Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicate… 7 seconds ago Ben Dover RT @BNONews: BREAKING: Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested in Texas for driving while intoxicated, released on $3,000 bail - KEYE https… 7 seconds ago Joey jo-jo jr Shabadoo RT @kylegriffin1: Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, acc… 8 seconds ago