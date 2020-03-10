Global  

Larry Walker to be Avalanche’s honorary emergency goalie against Vegas

Denver Post Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Long before he became a Hall of Fame baseball player, Larry Walker dreamed of being an NHL goaltender. Well, he's about to get his wish.
Baseball Hall of Famer Larry Walker to serve as emergency backup goalie for Colorado Avalanche

Walker, 53, will be honored before the game and then prepare for the possibility of suiting up to play net
CBS Sports

