Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > DC sniper Lee Malvo gets married in prison

DC sniper Lee Malvo gets married in prison

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in a 2002 sniper spree that left 10 people dead in the Washington D.C. area, got married in prison earlier this month. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tara Lee sentenced to 10 years in prison for adoption scheme [Video]Tara Lee sentenced to 10 years in prison for adoption scheme

Tara Lee, the Macomb County mother at the center of an FBI adoption probe, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 10 years in a maximum-security prison.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:20Published

DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Could Apply For Parole In 2024 Thanks To New Law [Video]DC Sniper Lee Boyd Malvo Could Apply For Parole In 2024 Thanks To New Law

Lee Boyd Malvo, the Washington, D.C., area sniper, and Virginia agreed Monday to dismiss a pending Supreme Court case after the state changed criminal sentencing law for juveniles.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sniper Lee Malvo marries while serving life in prison

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that terrorized the nation’s capital region, is...
Seattle Times

Sniper Lee Malvo, onetime Tacoma resident, marries while serving life in prison

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that terrorized the nation’s capital region, is...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Pamc0405

Mom2PeterForever RT @JamieOrtegafree: WTAF is wrong with people??? DC sniper Lee Malvo gets married in prison https://t.co/OGtONg19WK #FoxNews 15 seconds ago

JamieOrtegafree

Count James Dark Wolf D'Boosted🌟🌟🌟 WTAF is wrong with people??? DC sniper Lee Malvo gets married in prison https://t.co/OGtONg19WK #FoxNews 9 minutes ago

themrdavidlong

Dave Long Such a reformed sicko. https://t.co/b6TDv2uESR 10 minutes ago

0e4f8e09d0b6455

Craig Sparks When terrorism isnt called it it looks like this. Should have been executed D․C. sniper gets married in prison: '… https://t.co/VwgLlPVGuZ 10 minutes ago

BREC0

Noreaga Graymont RT @ABC13News: Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that terrorized… https://t.co/9ijp6Ul1kW 19 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Lee Boyd Malvo, D.C. sniper, gets married in prison https://t.co/icM2zFi5E1 26 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. DC sniper Lee Malvo gets married in prison | Fox News https://t.co/M0Z3ug4rrt 27 minutes ago

ABC13News

ABC 13 News - WSET Lee Boyd Malvo, who is serving life in prison for his role in the 2002 sniper spree that terrorized the nation’s ca… https://t.co/CZSqLQxyBn 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.