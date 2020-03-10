Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Cuomo deployingÂ National Guard to New RochelleÂ for coronavirus 'containment'; NYÂ cases up to 173

Cuomo deployingÂ National Guard to New RochelleÂ for coronavirus 'containment'; NYÂ cases up to 173

Newsday Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
TheÂ Westchester cityÂ has become the center of the state's outbreak, with 173 cases of the virus statewide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment

Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus Death: 1st Tri-State Area Death in N.J., New Rochelle Area Placed In Containment 04:17

 The first virus-related death in the Tri-State Area has been reported in New Jersey, the same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a containment zone in New Rochelle. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone [Video]NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone

NY Governor Orders a Coronavirus Containment Zone Gov. Cuomo announced on Monday that the zone be implemented in the city of New Rochelle. It will extend to a one-mile radius around a synagogue,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks [Video]Cuomo Announces 1-Mile 'Containment Area' In New Rochelle, Closes Large Gathering Places There For 2 Weeks

Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 30:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

National guard deployed to New York coronavirus hotspot

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle, and the establishment of a containment zone.
Independent

NY shuts some schools for 2 weeks in suburb hit by virus

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is shuttering several schools and houses of worship for two weeks in a suburb and sending in the National Guard to help with...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.