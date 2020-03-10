Cuomo deployingÂ National Guard to New RochelleÂ for coronavirus 'containment'; NYÂ cases up to 173

TheÂ Westchester cityÂ has become the center of the state's outbreak, with 173 cases of the virus statewide.

Recent related news from verified sources National guard deployed to New York coronavirus hotspot New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced the deployment of the National Guard to New Rochelle, and the establishment of a containment zone.

Independent 8 hours ago



NY shuts some schools for 2 weeks in suburb hit by virus ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is shuttering several schools and houses of worship for two weeks in a suburb and sending in the National Guard to help with...

Seattle Times 7 hours ago





