Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden cancel rallies over coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are battling out for six states in today’s primary but the coronavirus outbreak is causing both candidates to cancel their rallies. Ed O’Keefe reports.
Sanders, Biden cancel OH events due to coronavirus concerns

 U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden canceled rallies set for Tuesday night in Cleveland over concerns about holding large public gatherings during the coronavirus outbreak. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan [Video]Joe Biden Wins Big Again, This Time Taking Prized Michigan

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on Biden's building momentum that could seize him the nomination.

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..

Sanders, Biden cancel Ohio rallies over coronavirus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden abruptly canceled scheduled rallies Tuesday night in Cleveland amid concerns...
Seattle Times

Sanders and Biden cancel Cleveland rallies over coronavirus fears

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden have cancelled their scheduled rallies in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph


