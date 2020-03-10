Global  

Man Who Threatened Ilhan Omar Sentenced To A Year And A Day In Prison

Tuesday, 10 March 2020
A man charged with making threats against Rep. Ilhan Omar was sentenced
Man sentenced to one year in prison for threatening Ilhan Omar

Prosecutors said Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. told a staffter "back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her."
CBS News

Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Ilhan Omar Is Sentenced to a Year in Prison

Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. pleaded guilty to making a threatening call to the congresswoman’s office and telling a staff member, “I’ll put a bullet in her...
NYTimes.com

