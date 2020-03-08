Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, endorses Bernie Sanders

Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, endorses Bernie Sanders

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
After all of the top presidential campaigns approached the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, looking for an endorsement, he went to his residents for help making a decision. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joins CBSN with more on the process that led to his endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders and his reaction to Biden's success in Mississippi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders

Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders 00:33

 Jesse Jackson announced his endorsement for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential campaign Sunday morning. "With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate," Jackson said...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Danny Glover campaigns for Sanders in Jackson [Video]Danny Glover campaigns for Sanders in Jackson

Actor Danny Glover campaigns in Jackson on behalf of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:47Published

Biden campaigns at Tougaloo and New Hopedays before Mississippi primary election [Video]Biden campaigns at Tougaloo and New Hopedays before Mississippi primary election

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in Jackson on Sunday ahead of Mississippi's primary elections.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders campaigned in Michigan on Sunday, the biggest prize among the six states voting Tuesday. The Vermont senator...
USATODAY.com

Halsey Officially Endorses Bernie Sanders for President (Video)

Halsey is Team Bernie Sanders. The 25-year-old “You Should Be Sad” singer revealed that she is endorsing the 78-year-old U.S. Senator and Democratic...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_guy

Tester Smith Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, endorses Bernie Sanders https://t.co/HJ5v2xg6hb 1 hour ago

BoddenMarlen

Marlen Suyapa Bodden RT @red_clover103: Jackson Mississippi is a model for self-determination and a democratic economy. @CooperationJXN Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumum… 7 hours ago

red_clover103

Hannah Jackson Mississippi is a model for self-determination and a democratic economy. @CooperationJXN Mayor Chokwe Antar… https://t.co/4blGeiGFaS 9 hours ago

ERNSTintheATL

Restore Net Neutrality! RT @AskProfW: Progressive, Community-Centered Mayor of Jackson, MS @ChokweALumumba endorses @BernieSanders ! https://t.co/qa0vcN26mC 2 days ago

AskProfW

Tanya Washington Progressive, Community-Centered Mayor of Jackson, MS @ChokweALumumba endorses @BernieSanders ! https://t.co/qa0vcN26mC 3 days ago

dif8765

Dominique🌹Bernie or Bust 2020 RT @Slyfeude: Mayor of Jackson Mississippi Endorses Bernie Sanders! https://t.co/rGYoqllkcS 3 days ago

Slyfeude

Susan Slyfield Mayor of Jackson Mississippi Endorses Bernie Sanders! https://t.co/rGYoqllkcS 3 days ago

CindyCallinsky

CoffeeTimeWithCindy #BernieOrBust RT @proviewsusa: 'Sanders Rose to the Top': Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba Endorses Bernie After Citywide People's Caucus https… 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.