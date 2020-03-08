Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, endorses Bernie Sanders
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () After all of the top presidential campaigns approached the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, looking for an endorsement, he went to his residents for help making a decision. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joins CBSN with more on the process that led to his endorsement of Senator Bernie Sanders and his reaction to Biden's success in Mississippi.
