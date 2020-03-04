Global  

Trump endorses Tommy Tuberville in Alabama, in a blow to Sessions

CBS News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions was the first senator to endorse Donald Trump. But now, Trump has turned the power of his Twitter account against him.
Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama

Trump Endorses Sessions' Opponent Tuberville In Alabama

 President Trump endorsed Jeff Sessions' opponent.

Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville [Video]Jeff Sessions Prepares for Alabama Senate Runoff Against Tommy Tuberville

The race for an Alabama US Senate seat is headed for runoff between the former Alabama senator and an ex-football coach from Auburn.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 01:54

Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright [Video]Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to a runoff election for his old senate seat. The former U.S. senator from Alabama failed to win a majority of votes, falling behind former Auburn..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:40


Trump Endorses Tommy Tuberville (and Not Jeff Sessions) for Senate in Alabama

President Trump, in a tweet Tuesday night, expressed his full-throated endorsement of the man running against his former attorney general in a runoff election...
NYTimes.com

Trump slams Jeff Sessions after Super Tuesday as ex-AG heads into run-off against Tommy Tuberville

Trump noted Wednesday that Sessions faces Tommy Tuberville in a run-off election, and then slammed him for recusing himself during the Russia probe.
USATODAY.com

Shamsul_Hoque85

Md Shamsul Hoque RT @MSNBC: President Trump endorses fmr. Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in US Senate runoff race in Alabama; Tuberville is facing f… 8 seconds ago

OfficalRCDP

RiversideCountyDemocraticParty🇺🇸 RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump endorses Jeff Sessions opponent Tommy Tuberville ahead of Alabama Senate runoff https://t.co/JK96MsbB4y 24 seconds ago

blackNbossy

Bland Verbilizer RT @nprpolitics: While the Democratic presidential primary drew most of the attention tonight, President Trump waded into a Senate runoff i… 1 minute ago

Libertea2012

The Progressive Mind Trump endorses Jeff Sessions' opponent, Tommy Tuberville, in Alabama Senate runoff https://t.co/0ivZ0JReZT 2 minutes ago

phyllis_lemley

Phyllis Lemley RT @HuffPost: The president backed former football coach Tommy Tuberville ahead of the March 31 runoff. https://t.co/3gOXNA7kuY 2 minutes ago

cynthia54831626

cynthia⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @TheLastRefuge2: President Trump Endorses Tommy Tuberville Over Jeff Sessions in Alabama Senate Race…. https://t.co/iTJM4Z19cj https://t… 2 minutes ago

ThePowerofOne98

#Taylorstrong @realDonaldTrump has endorsed former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, @jeffsessions Republi… https://t.co/53iTfLLTDx 4 minutes ago

dlu2hnbh

Lisa Williams RT @MSNBC: JUST IN: President Trump endorses former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in US Senate runoff race in Alabama; Tuberville… 5 minutes ago

