Gannon Stauch case: More than 107 search warrants filed during investigation into Letecia Stauch

Denver Post Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Shackled and handcuffed, Letecia Stauch did not speak during a court appearance in El Paso County Wednesday where she was formally charged with first-degree murder in the death of her stepson, 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who has been missing since Jan. 27.
News video: Gannon Stauch's Stepmother Letecia Stauch To Appear In Court

Gannon Stauch's Stepmother Letecia Stauch To Appear In Court 00:33

 Letecia Stauch is accused of murdering the 11-year-old who has been missing since Jan. 27.

