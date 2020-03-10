Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade For 1st Time In History

CBS 2 Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, postponing the parade was a decision that did not come easily for officials.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing'

Coronavirus Update: NYC Half Marathon, St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On Schedule Amid Calls For 'Social Distancing' 04:28

 Officials are urging New Yorkers to practice what they call “social distancing.” That means avoiding large gatherings and public transit as much as possible. CBS2's Reena Roy reports.

