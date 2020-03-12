Global  

University Of Miami Extends Spring Break, Will Transition To Online Classes

cbs4.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Less than 24 hours after other Florida universities moved their classes online, the University of Miami announced it will extend spring break and be transitioning to online learning starting on March 23.
News video: University Officials have decided to extend spring break for all students

University Officials have decided to extend spring break for all students

 The coronavirus outbreak has caused university officials to make the decision to extend spring break to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

UArizona campus empty as students heed coronavirus warnings [Video]

UArizona campus empty as students heed coronavirus warnings

It looked more like July than March at the University of Arizona campus, the day students were set to come back from spring break.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:10Published
Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through Rest Of Semester [Video]

Penn State Cancels In-Person Classes Through Rest Of Semester

Classes and exams will be done online for the rest of the semester at Penn State University

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus concerns cause UCF to move classes online

The University of Central Florida will move all its classes to online instruction starting March 16 due to coronavirus fears. Changes by the university come...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOXNews.com

UM extends spring break, moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns

In a Thursday morning communication, the University of Miami announced it is extending its spring break in light of the coronavirus outbreak, and moving all...
bizjournals

