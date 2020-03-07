Global  

Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament halted as coronavirus spreads

Denver Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Organizers of the Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament who on Wednesday said the games would go on as scheduled in Denver halted the competition a day later on Thursday as fear about the COVID-19 virus surges throughout the country.
News video: Hundreds Of Volleyball Players Won't Compete In Denver This Weekend

Hundreds Of Volleyball Players Won't Compete In Denver This Weekend 00:16

 The second weekend of the Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament that was set to take place this weekend in Denver has been canceled.

NCHC hockey tournament, featuring DU Pioneers and Colorado College, canceled due to coronavirus

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, which includes the Denver Pioneers and Colorado College, has canceled its tournament due to concerns of the...
Denver Post


