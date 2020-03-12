Global  

People are waiting 3 to 4 hours at Denver’s drive-thru coronavirus testing site

Denver Post Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Wait times at Colorado’s first drive-up COVID-19 testing site rose to between three and four hours Thursday, even as Gov. Jared Polis said the state needs to open more mobile testing sites.
News video: Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site Moved From Lowry To Coliseum

Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site Moved From Lowry To Coliseum 01:02

 The testing site for coronavirus will be at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday.

