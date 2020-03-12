Global  

National Guard Arrives In New Rochelle, With Mobile Testing To Follow On Friday

Gothamist Thursday, 12 March 2020
National Guard Arrives In New Rochelle, With Mobile Testing To Follow On FridayThe sudden arrival of scores of men and woman in combat uniform in New Rochelle was both reassuring and jarring, depending on who you asked. [ more › ]
News video: National Guard delivers food in New York's coronavirus 'containment zone'

National Guard delivers food in New York's coronavirus 'containment zone' 05:24

 The National Guard arrived in New Rochelle’s 'containment zone' on Thursday (March 12) in new efforts to restrain the outbreak.

Coronavirus Update: National Guard, Health Care Set Up Drive-Thru Testing In New Rochelle [Video]Coronavirus Update: National Guard, Health Care Set Up Drive-Thru Testing In New Rochelle

New York has surpassed Washington to become the state with the most cases in the country as New Rochelle’s one-mile containment zone readies for more infection testing. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports

Coronavirus Update: National Guard In New Rochelle [Video]Coronavirus Update: National Guard In New Rochelle

The National Guard is in New Rochelle this morning delivering food to those in need. CBS2's John Dias reports from Glen Island Park to show us how they're helping.

US Deploys National Guard to New Rochelle, New York to Contain Coronavirus - Video


RIA Nov. Also reported by •IndependentSeattle TimesNPRGothamistUSATODAY.comFT.comNaturalNews.com

Drive-thru testing set up near NY containment zone

People lined up outside the entrance to a park in New Rochelle, New York on Friday hoping to find out whether they have been infected with COVID-19. (March...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comFT.com

Tweets about this

AmeriforceJ

J Reacter (AMERIforce) RT @ShepardAmbellas: Ding, ding, ding... we have a winner! #NewRochelle is being used as a @NationalGuard staging point. The military plans… 58 minutes ago

DiChristine

anodyne RT @DeanMeminger: National Guard Arrives to Help Residents in #NewRochelle Containment Zone. Drive up #coronavirus site now open in New Roc… 3 hours ago

OGalanter

Surely Serious @travis_view Yeah, it started🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ucPcQ4KuuD 4 hours ago

skubinnak

miss k⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Placebo90511492: Okay, so investigate WHO lives in this area that might call for such heavy armed presence.... Waiting. Keep looking… 5 hours ago

Placebo90511492

Placebo/PvtBenjamin Okay, so investigate WHO lives in this area that might call for such heavy armed presence.... Waiting. Keep look… https://t.co/Vlm6rwbmuy 6 hours ago

loVe4REaLL

lulu 🌹⚜️🧧 National Guard arrives New Rochelle to "contain" coronavirus cluster. https://t.co/CDcERbTj5Q 7 hours ago

alenadundas

alenadundas @maxniederhofer Have many fond memories visiting a friend who used to study at @ionacollege in New Rochelle. Surrea… https://t.co/yeyZyT1D18 7 hours ago

PoliticsClimate

Climate Politics @JerryDuncan2 @airfrezno @RayAppletonKMJ @KFCF881fm How's that Breitbart advice working out? https://t.co/Zhc5gXypAM 8 hours ago

