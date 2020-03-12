Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Tom Hanks > Octavia Spencer sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Octavia Spencer sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Octavia Spencer says "it's a trying time" for the world admist the coronavirus pandemic, and sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and wife Rita who recently announced they tested positive for the virus. Most people recover from the virus. (March 12)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Octavia Spencer: It's important Tom Hanks revealed coronavirus diagnosis

Octavia Spencer: It's important Tom Hanks revealed coronavirus diagnosis 00:45

 According to Octavia Spencer, it's "important" Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared they caught the coronavirus to help others protect themselves.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending Now: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Released [Video]

Trending Now: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Released

The celeb couple has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:37Published
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and are now being quarantined at a rental home.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus. The couple, both 63, revealed the news in a statement on Wednesday...
Just Jared Also reported by •NewsyE! OnlineSeattle TimesCBC.caUSATODAY.comDenver PostFOXNews.comBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 RT @cfcpac: Octavia Spencer sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: Octavia Spencer says "it's a trying time" for the world admist… 4 days ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Octavia Spencer sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson https://t.co/NErCVG6OUX 5 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Octavia Spencer sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: Octavia Spencer says "it's a trying time" for the w… https://t.co/bmaRmJxKRZ 5 days ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Octavia Spencer sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson https://t.co/lYQts88vvQ 5 days ago

crewislife

ъรεս Octavia Spencer sends well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson https://t.co/BNRygmn8IW 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.