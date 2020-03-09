Global  

New Castle County schools cancel travel, activities as number of coronavirus cases climb

Delawareonline Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
New Castle County schools cancel travel, activities as number of coronavirus cases climbWhile universities have shifted to online learning, Delaware public schools have been slower to make that jump.
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus School Closings: New Rochelle District Will Likely Shut Down For Weeks, Governor Says

Coronavirus School Closings: New Rochelle District Will Likely Shut Down For Weeks, Governor Says 02:40

 As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area. CBS2's John Dias reports.

