Miami Beach Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident

cbs4.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.
News video: Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel

Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel 00:45

 Andrew Gillum was linked to a drug-related incident in Miami Beach.

Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident [Video]Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim [Video]Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim The former Mayor of Tallahassee released a statement after he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel with a man who was..

CNN's Andrew Gillum found 'inebriated' in Miami Beach hotel room; cops recover meth

Former Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, was found "inebriated" early Friday morning in a hotel where meth was also recovered, according...
FOXNews.com

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Apologizes Following Alleged Meth Incident

The former Florida gubernatorial candidate is said to be in the same hotel with two other men, Aldo Mejias and Travis Dyson, with whom Gillum reportedly had a...
AceShowbiz

LoisAnneCole

Louisa Cole RT @larryelder: Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs “(Police)returned to check on Gillum, who was allowed… 4 seconds ago

shirleymears83

Shirley Mears⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @atensnut: Why the***not??? Why wasn’t he drug tested?? Oh yeah, he’s a Democrat. UPDATE: Miami Beach Police ‘Not Pursuing Crimina… 8 seconds ago

SirajAHashmi

Siraj Hashmi Congrats to @AndrewGillum for locking up the top spot with this: https://t.co/4JiXp2VQvw 18 seconds ago

littlemeanj9

Medicare4All-Exp. Single payer RT @hshaban: Andrew Gillum, who nearly won the Florida election for governor in 2018 and who is a CNN contributor, was present in a hotel r… 26 seconds ago

US_proudcitizen

Gtmo Citizen Fake News CNN's contributor and former Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum found 'inebriated'… https://t.co/XNsE97xEbE 42 seconds ago

Patriotlana

小優太 RT @rising_serpent: Andrew Gillum is the new Ed Buck. https://t.co/094bgo6Air 45 seconds ago

Freechoice16

Sharon1985 RT @LVNancy: He was found naked, allegedly overdosed at a hotel involving some type of orgy, #AndrewGillum Police say he was too high for… 46 seconds ago

ArthurLinehan

Arthur Linehan RT @HowieCarrShow: Andrew Gillum found in Miami Beach hotel room with suspected drugs, police say https://t.co/gEsT42dOaf 56 seconds ago

