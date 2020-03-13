Andrew Gillum in Miami Beach Hotel Room as Man Overdosed, Police Say

Zabago RT @steven_l_cox: CNN lib Andrew Gillum verified in police report of an overdose of crystal meth. He was "inebriated with possible drug… 3 seconds ago

Ronald Allen RT @RyanAFournier: Andrew Gillum, the socialist who ran for Governor in Florida and lost, was just involved in a crystal meth incident at… 7 seconds ago

1stGift RT @Larry73829255: CNN's Andrew Gillum found 'inebriated' in Miami Beach hotel room; cops recover meth https://t.co/pvYHqLstRM #FoxNews Thi… 9 seconds ago

Happy2B⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @RL9631: Gillum had served as mayor of Tallahassee and ran for governor in 2018. He was defeated by Republican Ron DeSantis, also was in… 10 seconds ago

GRRRZZZ RT @GKeile: Remember when Barack Obama campaigned and endorsed Andrew Gillum against Ron DeSantis. Now look. CNN's Andrew Gillum found 'in… 11 seconds ago

💥Winning,Sylvia💥❤️Trump🚂!!!🇺🇸 1st!!! RT @charliekirk11: Breaking: The Mayor of Miami has tested positive for the China Virus I wonder if @CNN will be bringing on Florida Demo… 11 seconds ago

Harry is a fool. RT @atensnut: Why the***not??? Why wasn’t he drug tested?? Oh yeah, he’s a Democrat. UPDATE: Miami Beach Police ‘Not Pursuing Crimina… 12 seconds ago