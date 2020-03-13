Global  

CNN's Andrew Gillum found 'inebriated' in Miami Beach hotel room; cops recover meth

Friday, 13 March 2020
Former Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, was found "inebriated" early Friday morning in a hotel where meth was also recovered, according to a Miami Beach police report.
News video: Police: Andrew Gillum Involved In Suspected Crystal Meth Incident

 Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was involved in an incident possibly involving crystal meth in Miami Beach early Friday morning.

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim [Video]Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim

Andrew Gillum Apologizes After Being Found With Suspected Overdose Victim The former Mayor of Tallahassee released a statement after he was found inebriated in a Miami hotel with a man who was..

Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel [Video]Police: Andrew Gillum Linked To Crystal Meth Incident In Miami Beach Hotel

Andrew Gillum was linked to a drug-related incident in Miami Beach.

Andrew Gillum Involved in Suspected Meth-Related Incident in Miami Hotel Room

Andrew Gillum Involved in Suspected Meth-Related Incident in Miami Hotel RoomAndrew Gillum, current CNN contributor and former candidate for Florida governor, was found “inebriated” in a hotel room early Friday morning after police...
Andrew Gillum in Miami Beach Hotel Room as Man Overdosed, Police Say

The police are not pursuing criminal charges in an apparent overdose involving a friend of Mr. Gillum’s, the former Democratic nominee for Florida governor.
