Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > David Sidoo > Former Canadian Football League player pleads guilty to $200K in bribes in college admissions scandal

Former Canadian Football League player pleads guilty to $200K in bribes in college admissions scandal

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Canadian businessman David Sidoo pleaded guilty to paying $200,000 to have someone secretly take the SAT exam for two sons.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

REELZ Details How Con-Artists Cheated The System In ‘Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal’ [Video]REELZ Details How Con-Artists Cheated The System In ‘Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal’

REELZ exposes the truth about how con-artists have made American college admissions a desperate game with a high price in Varsity Blues: College Admissions Scandal, set to air on Saturday, February..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:58Published

Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal [Video]Reelz Special Digs Deep Into Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s College Bribe Scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were two of the parents caught up in the case involving parents bribing their children’s way into the University of Southern California. Now insight into how..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Canadian football player admits to college scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former Canadian Football League player pleaded guilty Friday to participating in a college admissions cheating scheme by hiring someone take...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBC.caSeattlePI.comReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.