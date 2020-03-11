Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Over Coronavirus Fears

Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Over Coronavirus Fears

NPR Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Louisiana is pushing back its presidential primary, from April 4 to June 20. It's the first state to postpone elections over coronavirus risks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus

'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus 01:37

 In response to a nationwide spike in cases of the coronavirus, Louisiana has become the first state to postpone its presidential primary.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Cancel Rallies Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceled primary election night rallies on Tuesday. According to Reuters, both campaigns were following guidance from public officials..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Biden And Sanders Cancel Rallies Over Coronavirus Concerns

Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled rallies on March 10 over coronavirus fears. According to Reuters, the next debate between the two contenders will not have an..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The first primary to be postponed since the outbreak of the virus.
Daily Caller Also reported by •MediaiteNPRReutersSeattle TimesNewsyFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Coronavirus: First Democratic primary election postponed due to outbreak

Election officials in Louisiana have postponed the state's Democratic primary scheduled for 4 April amid fears of the coronavirus, marking the first US election...
Independent Also reported by •bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Debwrightjones

VandyDeb⚓⬇️🖤💛 🍀🍀🌈🍀🍀 RT @epacheco255: Good. Let’s postpone the November elections until 2024. Give @realDonaldTrump time to: Drain the Swamp; build the Wall; f… 3 minutes ago

nsouthern95

Nicole🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Elections as Coronavirus Fears Fester https://t.co/a6XrwWMAbd via @BreitbartNews 13 minutes ago

WFooled

Juan Martin Guevara RT @spatial_anomaly: I wondered when this was going to happen. https://t.co/TYkem8VDr3 15 minutes ago

LauraAv29706123

Laura Aviles RT @NPR: Louisiana is the first state to delay its presidential primary amid the coronavirus pandemic. The election had been scheduled for… 16 minutes ago

alicetweetz

Alice Tweetz RT @nprpolitics: Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Over Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/9jpxxoOERh 17 minutes ago

djix84

Dino Jahic RT @nprpolitics: The four states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — holding primaries on Tuesday say they will hold the elections as p… 18 minutes ago

NLA2000

Grace RT @AlArabiya_Eng: #Louisiana becomes the first US state to postpone its Democratic presidential primary in a bid to stem the rapidly sprea… 21 minutes ago

michaels_leigh

Leigh Michaels Louisiana postpones primary as states scramble to adjust to coronavirus - POLITICO https://t.co/CHObQHi7Nf via @GoogleNews 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.