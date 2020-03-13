Global  

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

CBS 2 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose Garden press conference on Friday afternoon.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus 30:14

 Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump [Video]

Coronavirus tests will be 'free': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the White House press briefing room said that that the coronavirus aid package passed by the U.S. House Chamber early Saturday would provide free testing for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published
As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency [Video]

As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

President Donald Trump declared a U.S. national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday, opening the door to more government aid to combat a pathogen that has infected more than..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Doctor: I'm "proud" of how U.S. stepped up against coronavirus

As President Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments around the country have implemented restrictions and...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus


SeekingAlpha Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS NewsIndependentReutersFOXNews.comFT.comBBC News

Tweets about this

dalvis0921

Trump Supporter RT @V_actually: President Trump declares Sunday, March 15th as a National Day Of Prayer In partnership with God, nothing, absolutely noth… 22 seconds ago

Gma2Iowa

IowaGma2 @Regeirkhtiek @AF632 3. * January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on tra… https://t.co/dVnXwMNTD7 27 seconds ago

heretosaveday07

🍀underdog13🍀❌ President Trump declared on Friday a National Day of Prayer for this upcoming Sunday, shortly after declaring a sta… https://t.co/SA9oDOsA9w 1 minute ago

mrerikak

Eric Stenberg RT @NancyJKoch: President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers-Thank you ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ for… 1 minute ago

HopeNotPC

Hope - NOT Marxism RT @TheRISEofROD: Breaking: President Trump declares National Emergency to combat the raging Trump Derangement Syndrome destroying million… 2 minutes ago

beachbrat2b

🔆HereComesTheSon🔆 RT @TkMelly: 👉President Trump Declares National Day of Prayer Amid Coronavirus Battle https://t.co/EQTd8iXxQx 2 minutes ago

Clipper48900430

Clippers #1 RT @CIG_KingJames: What a great President! He surely knows how America will win this battle. And that is with God! Pray, stay healthy, ex… 2 minutes ago

PJrtx

proJRTX RT @AmericaFirst150: President Trump: ‘It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country tha… 2 minutes ago

