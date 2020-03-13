Global  

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

CBS 2 Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose Garden press conference on Friday afternoon.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus 30:14

 Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19 [Video]National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:25Published

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon' [Video]Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Trump declares national emergency to deal with coronavirus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and announced new steps he said would speed...
Seattle Times

US military to halt domestic travel for servicemembers due to coronavirus

US military to halt domestic travel for servicemembers due to coronavirusPresident Donald Trump declared a US national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus on Friday. ;
Jerusalem Post

matheusccq

Matheus Queiroga RT @spectatorindex: BREAKING: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak 40 seconds ago

allinqueen2000

Eileen RT @Pismo_B: “The spirit and the will of our nation is unbreakable. We will defeat this threat. When America is tested, America rises to th… 51 seconds ago

Saamprater

Parler - @Saamprater RT @ltlgcoach: The private sector versus the federal government. No question which is better. In A Stroke Of Genius, President Trump Create… 53 seconds ago

GmanFan45

GmanFan45 RT @RL9631: President Trump declares National Emergency over Coronavirus! Invokes Stafford Act allowing for up to $40B in Federal Aid to be… 56 seconds ago

hahaahaaa23

ReAlLiEs🌙🔥 RT @MiamiSven: From 2009 to 2016 Obama was President during both H1N1 and Ebola outbreaks. He formed a taskforce devoted to predicting pand… 1 minute ago

5b20be6386164f8

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸TrumpPatriotsRising🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @TheRISEofROD: Breaking: President Trump declares National Emergency to combat the raging Trump Derangement Syndrome destroying million… 1 minute ago

iclight7

Cyndee 🙏🙏😢🇺🇸President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers https://t.co/JjvsN3fE2l 2 minutes ago

Bellalh1984

Bellal hossain RT @TRTWorldNow: US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency to free up federal funding to help stop the spread of coronavirus… 3 minutes ago

