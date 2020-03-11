Global  

Coronavirus Update: Miami-Dade, Broward Schools To Close Next Week

cbs4.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has ordered the emergency closure of all public schools beginning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.
Schools In Miaimi-Dade To Close Next Week

Schools In Miaimi-Dade To Close Next Week 04:09

 Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho has ordered the emergency closure of all public schools beginning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns.

Buffalo Public Schools will decide next week if district will close for extended period of time [Video]Buffalo Public Schools will decide next week if district will close for extended period of time

All Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Monday to students as it takes steps to prepare for a possible closure for up to three weeks due to the coronavirus.

Milwaukee Public Schools give update on closings of all schools amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]Milwaukee Public Schools give update on closings of all schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Milwaukee Public Schools gives an update regarding the closing of all MPS schools Friday night. MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley talked about the exact measures being taken by the district.

Austria closing schools over coronavirus as border checks take effect

Austria said on Wednesday it would close schools from next week until April, widening measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus that have already...
Officials: Miami-Dade, Broward School Children Will Continue To Be Fed During School Closures

Miami-Dade and Broward school children will continue to be fed during next week's school closures, officials announced Friday.
