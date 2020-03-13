Global  

Louisiana postpones primary due to coronavirus

CBS News Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The four states involved in next Tuesday's primaries have been signaling all week how they would approach coronavirus.
News video: 'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus

'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus 01:37

 In response to a nationwide spike in cases of the coronavirus, Louisiana has become the first state to postpone its presidential primary.

'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid Coronavirus

'We Had No Other Choice:' Louisiana Postpones Primary Amid CoronavirusWatch VideoLouisiana has become the first U.S. State to postpone its primary election amid the coronavirus pandemic.  "We felt like we had no other...
Coronavirus: First Democratic primary election postponed due to outbreak

Election officials in Louisiana have postponed the state's Democratic primary scheduled for 4 April amid fears of the coronavirus, marking the first US election...
Independent

AngeldollStepp

Angela S Hembree RT @DanielNewman: This is how Voting should have always been! If I can get a Home Mortgage & unemployment online then there's no reason we… 50 seconds ago

jimv97268591

jim v RT @RedTRaccoon: Louisiana postpones Democratic primary over coronavirus, the first state to do so. ...and so it begins. This is exactly… 53 seconds ago

kolr10kozl

KOLR10 KOZL At a press conference Friday morning, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said a state code about emergencies… https://t.co/YzQx1fjThU 3 minutes ago

LouisianaBernie

Louisiana for Bernie Sanders RT @nprpolitics: The four states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — holding primaries on Tuesday say they will hold the elections as p… 4 minutes ago

Matt_71_

Eagle RT @TrueFactsStated: Louisiana postpones 2020 Democratic primary over coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/9xQ6d0kkQp 5 minutes ago

JayTeeExcel

JayTeeExcel (populists are NOT Progressives) Watch Berners blame the DNC: GOP run Louisiana postpones primary due to coronavirus https://t.co/r8EkJHeo57 via @CBSPolitics 5 minutes ago

rouutnews

Rouut Louisiana Postpones Democratic Primary Over Coronavirus https://t.co/hGGv7WUbGG https://t.co/J9NEQBEaP7 10 minutes ago

Lynnp27

Lynnp27 ☘️ Sláinte, Céad míle fáilte! ☘️ Louisiana Postpones Presidential Primary Over Coronavirus Fears - NPR https://t.co/XPs3XIhJSr via @GoogleNews 14 minutes ago

