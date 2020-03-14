Global  

Trump Declared a National State Emergency Over Coronavirus. Here's What that Can Do

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The president’s action will free up funds and lower legal barriers for responding to the pandemic.
News video: President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus 02:15

 Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump to declare national emergency and invoke Stafford Act, reports say

Donald Trump will declare a national state of emergency as the US braces for the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.
Mixed grades on U.S. coronavirus response: Readers sound off

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency in response to coronavirus.
