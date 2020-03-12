Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military amid coronavirus outbreak

Aaron RT @CNN: The Pentagon announced that members of the armed services, Defense Department civilian employees and their family members who are… 51 seconds ago cat herder Gotta love this Navy doc saying no test for Trump after known direct exposure, but meanwhile the rest of the milita… https://t.co/Upf1oTvcIJ 1 minute ago wandou RT @NBC10Boston: All domestic travel for Department of Defense employees will be stopped as of next week. https://t.co/PL8xK0W1Sy 2 minutes ago Don Sporman RT @shomaristone: JUST IN: Pentagon Halts All Domestic Travel for Department of Defense Employees https://t.co/OSNBndXzjP 2 minutes ago PilgrimBrewster RT @WashTimes: Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military until May 11 https://t.co/zgsrOe4kEe #COVID19 #nationalsecurity 2 minutes ago NBC10 Boston All domestic travel for Department of Defense employees will be stopped as of next week. https://t.co/PL8xK0W1Sy 2 minutes ago Concerned citizen Pentagon halts all domestic travel for Department of Defense employees https://t.co/4aKUbBI183 via @nbcnews 2 minutes ago James Martinez RT @nbcchicago: Pentagon Halts All Domestic Travel for Department of Defense Employees https://t.co/4uBl2atDhV https://t.co/YebPsbGJML 2 minutes ago