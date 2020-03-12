Global  

Pentagon halts all domestic travel for military amid coronavirus outbreak

FOXNews.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Pentagon officials late Friday announced a halt on all domestic travel for troops, civilian personnel and their families for the next two months just hours after President Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus latest: US military halts all domestic travel for service members

The Pentagon is halting all domestic travel for US military members for eight weeks. Follow DW for the latest.
Deutsche Welle

To Fight Pandemic, Pentagon Bans Domestic Travel For Military, Civilian Workers

The order said that, with few exceptions, the ban takes effect Monday. It comes amid a wave of measures to combat the coronavirus, including Apple's decision to...
NPR

