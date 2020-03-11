Global  

Spain to follow Italy into lockdown as virus cases soar, reports say

Newsday Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Spain decided Saturday to follow Italy in declaring a nationwide lockdown to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Spanish media reported.
News video: Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens

Italy's shops, bars closed as virus lockdown toughens 01:07

 Bars and shops across Italy were closed on Thursday as tougher restrictions were added to an already severe lockdown aimed to fight coronavirus contagion. Edward Baran reports.

Covid-19 scare: Hundreds of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh students stranded as Italy on lockdown

Hundreds of Telugu students from AP and Telangana are stranded in Italy as the Mediterranean country went into lockdown to tackle the sudden surge in Covid-19...
IndiaTimes


