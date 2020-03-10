Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Eli Whitney > Today in History for March 14th

Today in History for March 14th

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Highlights of Today in History: Albert Einstein born; Eli Whitney receives patent for cotton gin; First US Astronaut in space on Russian rocket; Michael Caine and Quincy Jones born. (March 14)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Today's TMJ4 Latest Headlines | March 14, 11am [Video]

Today's TMJ4 Latest Headlines | March 14, 11am

Watch the latest headlines from Today’s TMJ4 any time.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:33Published
Today's TMJ4 Latest Headlines | March 14, 11am [Video]

Today's TMJ4 Latest Headlines | March 14, 11am

Watch the latest headlines from Today’s TMJ4 any time.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Today in History for March 10th

Highlights of Today in History: Alexander Graham Bell successfully tests telephone; James Earl Ray pleads guilty to MLK assassination; Soviet leader Konstantin...
USATODAY.com

Today in History for March 11th

Highlights of Today in History: Bomb attack on Madrid's commuter trains; Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic found dead; Mikhail Gorbachev becomes...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CamdenOverlook

Camden Overlook Hey everyone! Today is March 14th, do you know what that means? Pi Day! Check out this link for the history on Pi D… https://t.co/pUjN8MiXlJ 3 minutes ago

mrkillzone03

mrkillzone02 RT @WNEMTV5news: Today, March 14th marks the one year anniversary to several touchdowns of confirmed tornadoes across Mid-Michigan. https:/… 8 minutes ago

bchadwickjr

Bill Chadwick RT @VoicesOfLabor: There's a new post (Today in Labor History March 14, 2020) has been published on Voices of Labor - https://t.co/zDbcTb9… 17 minutes ago

WNEMTV5news

WNEM TV5 Today, March 14th marks the one year anniversary to several touchdowns of confirmed tornadoes across Mid-Michigan. https://t.co/AZtcYlofEp 18 minutes ago

WWE__History

WWE Today In History March 14th 2004. 16 years ago today the late Chris Benoit defeated @TripleH & @ShawnMichaels to win the WWE World H… https://t.co/1ekSsDkVhk 23 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Today in History for March 14th - https://t.co/aT4QpZwC9B 2 hours ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Today in History for March 14th https://t.co/jurxKIvJ9e 2 hours ago

AllJoburg

AllJoBurg via @KemptonExpress Watch: Today in history for March 14th https://t.co/Rn1HEkfuCR 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.