Watch live: Pence holds press conference on coronavirus response

CBS News Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Pence is speaking after attending a task force meeting led by President Trump
News video: After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test 00:34

 It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press. According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for coronavirus. And I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking, 'did I take the...

WATCH: VP Mike Pence Dodges Questions About Impact of Trump Tweets, Number of Americans Tested for Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence notably did not specifically answer when pressed during a White House briefing to say exactly how many Americans have been tested for...
Mediaite

Trump to hold news conference as he seeks to calm virus fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a press conference to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid...
Seattle Times


kdigit1

Imel Marcos RT @CBSNews: President Trump says he was tested for coronavirus last night and is expecting results within a few days https://t.co/j3knDX3y… 22 seconds ago

my_amarante

My Info joe amarante RT @ShellyKey: Trump News Conference last hour: He and Pence have been tested and are awaiting results. He's considering also halting tr… 3 minutes ago

tysusej3

CB Yeary RT @Ronny_Malone: WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence holds White House press conference on coronavirus https://t.co/FGGtr5qjyx 3 minutes ago

Ronny_Malone

RON WATCH: Vice President Mike Pence holds White House press conference on coronavirus https://t.co/FGGtr5qjyx 4 minutes ago

terako_123

ウェーブ RT @CBSNews: Pence says he has not yet been tested for coronavirus https://t.co/j3knDX3y7o https://t.co/AN4PTW3pEg 4 minutes ago

rasberries

Tracy Scott (Team DML) VIDEO: Watch live: Pence holds briefing on coronavirus response https://t.co/SPFXN0XLPo via @realdennislynch 7 minutes ago

mzcandacenv

Richard L C RT @CBSNews: VP Pence said all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland will be suspended, effective midnight on Monday, EST https://t.co/j… 8 minutes ago

LP_LVNV

Lou Palma RT @CBSNews: “We have not reached our peak”: Dr. Fauci said to expect more coronavirus cases and deaths in the U.S. https://t.co/j3knDX3y7o… 9 minutes ago

