Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
The pledge some companies took, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, also calls for them to open public Wi-Fi hot spots and waive late fees, the F.C.C. said.
Major U.S. internet firms agree not to cancel service over next 60 days

The U.S. telecoms regulator said Friday that major internet providers - including Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc - agreed not to terminate...
Reuters India

Major U.S. internet firms agree not to cancel service over next 60 days: FCC

The Federal Communications Commission said Friday that major internet providers - including Comcast Corp, AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc - agreed not to...
Reuters


Tweets about this

SciSeekFeed

ScienceSeeker Feed By Johnny Diaz: Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days https://t.co/sMnMyz2OiM 21 minutes ago

SuzanneFalter

Suzanne Falter Internet Providers Won't Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days https://t.co/ad14kTCfzK 27 minutes ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days https://t.co/GICeSSAyZE 31 minutes ago

usalivefeed

USA Live Feed Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days - https://t.co/icxN2vSxYS 1 hour ago

DorothyBanks88

Dorothy Banks Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days https://t.co/xI6YT4qoxW https://t.co/Ikf9UPTiYv 1 hour ago

Technol53581657

Technology Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days The pledge some companies took, in the face of… https://t.co/ounu2aX6yJ 1 hour ago

anith

Anith Gopal Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days https://t.co/XuJRIOoUCP https://t.co/n8WTcCa1YK 1 hour ago

SeldonEurope

RigaWave Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills for 60 Days https://t.co/8QRv8Puicd via @SeldonEurope https://t.co/Sb783E0PUF 2 hours ago

