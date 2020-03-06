Rep. Ken Buck calls coronavirus relief package a “boondoggle,” votes against it

Global  

Denver Post Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck said the massive federal coronavirus relief package that he voted against early Saturday morning is "a 110-page, multi-billion dollar boondoggle."
News video: Dem Rep 'Very Discouraged' by GOP Rhetoric on Coronavirus Aid Package

 After passing an $8.3 billion aid package, Democrats this week proposed a plan late Wednesday night to expand financial safety nets, as Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass. 5th District) described it. The plan would also make coronavirus testing free and more widely available in an attempt to stall the...

Ken Buck Poses With AR-15, Encourages Beto O’Rourke & Joe Biden To ‘Come And Take It’ [Video]

Rep. Ken Buck posted a video on his Twitter page Friday morning with what he says is “a message” for supporters of aggressive gun control. Katie Johnston reports.

Watch: GOP Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden To 'Come And Take' His AR-15 [Video]

Ken Buck was slammed on Twitter.

Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His Weapon

Rep. Ken Buck Dares Biden to Come Get His Decorative AR-15, Gunowners Drag Him for Totally Mishandling His WeaponGOP Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) boasted Friday in a post to Twitter that he is challenging former Vice President Joe Biden and former Texas Congressman Rep. Beto...
'Come and take it': GOP Rep. Buck wields AR-15 in office, dares Biden and O'Rourke

Rep. Ken Buck was alluding to comments Beto O'Rourke made during a debate last year: "Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47."
