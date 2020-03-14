Global  

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Is Considering Domestic Travel Restrictions

CBS 2 Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Mr. Trump held a press conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, including Vice President Mike Pence, after a task force meeting led by the president.
News video: President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Applauds Wall Street, Targets Fed: Watch 15:25

 President Trump gave Saturday coronavirus update in which he gave updates on travel plan and applauded a late Wall Street rally Friday.

