Cybercriminals take advantage of coronavirus fears
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Cybercriminals are taking advantage of a weary public amid fears over the global coronavirus pandemic. Scammers have created websites offering hard-to-get medical supplies for outrageous prices, and even radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to stop selling fake coronavirus cures. Catherine Herridge speaks to security experts at a global operations center about how they are tracking and combating the spike of coronavirus cybercrime.