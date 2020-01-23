Global  

Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach

Denver Post Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.
 Hall of Famer Rick Pitino is returning to college basketball – and his hometown – as head coach of Iona. The 67-year-old grew up on Long Island and once coached the New York Knicks.

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down [Video]

Iona Gaels Coach Tim Cluess Steps Down

Native New Yorker and celebrated men's basketball head coach Tim Cluess announced he was stepping down from his position with the team to focus on making a full recovery after an undisclosed health..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
Greensboro College Women's Basketball Coach Won't Let Cancer Slow Him Down [Video]

Greensboro College Women's Basketball Coach Won't Let Cancer Slow Him Down

Greensboro College Women`s Basketball Coach Randy Tuggle is facing a really tough opponent: pancreatic cancer.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 03:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino planning to return to college basketball

Pitino has spent the past couple of seasons coaching Greece's premier Euroleague team
CBS Sports

Rick Pitino returning to college basketball as new Iona coach

Rick Pitino, a Hall of Famer and national title-winning coach, on Saturday accepted a job as new men's basketball coach at Iona College.
USATODAY.com


EricMoreno6477

Eric Moreno RT @AdamZagoria: Now on @ForbesSports Rick Pitino Returns To College Basketball To Coach Iona via @forbes https://t.co/w2pvPILwOv 10 minutes ago

AmericanistTime

Americanist Times 🔫☘️🇺🇸 Even if @ionacollege thinks they know how lucky they are, they have no idea how lucky they are! #legend https://t.co/B55wx6i6jY 12 minutes ago

4enoyreveAPP

4enoyreveHQ RT @TheSteinLine: Rick Pitino returns to college basketball ... at Iona 16 minutes ago

perryclark_kc

Perry Clark And, as if college basketball weren’t already struggling with a new (but one hopes temporary) reality, this happens… https://t.co/7dYjmx9swM 17 minutes ago

jackthe15593779

jack thedog Rick Pitino returns to college basketball as Iona coach https://t.co/XOlTgaXkSU What will he coach? An empty gym? Hilarious. 31 minutes ago

pulokun

イレブン RT @CBBonFOX: Rick Pitino returns to college basketball https://t.co/druJ4PYh3f 33 minutes ago

DavidMayMD

David May On a lighter note, am I the only one who finds RP coaching at a Catholic college? Rick #Pitino returns to college… https://t.co/KeclM5tERW 34 minutes ago

lutzy888

Patrick Lutz In today’s news, the most recent sign of the apocalypse. https://t.co/DuHHjMLnBw 35 minutes ago

