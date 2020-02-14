Global  

Vail Resorts, Alterra Mountain Company to shutter all North American mountains

Denver Post Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
All North American ski mountains operated by the continent's biggest resort companies, Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, will close Sunday for at least a week -- a dramatic move that comes just days after resorts vowed to remain open as the coronavirus spreads through the state.
News video: Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus

Vail Resorts Closing Ski Areas Due To Coronavirus 01:35

 Vail Resorts, operator of Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone ski areas in Colorado, and 37 resorts globally, will cease operations for a week beginning Sunday at all its North American mountain resorts and stores, the company’s CEO announced Saturday.

MGM Resorts CEO stepping down, company says [Video]

MGM Resorts CEO stepping down, company says

MGM Resorts International says the company's CEO is stepping down before his contract expires.

Vail, Alterra close 49 ski resorts amid virus outbreak

As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giants Vail Resorts and...
FOXNews.com

Vail closes its ski resorts while others opt to remain open

As ski resorts across the United States grappled with how to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus without having to close, industry giant Vail Resorts...
Newsday Also reported by •bizjournals

