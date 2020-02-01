Coronavirus updates: Chaos at U.S. airports as screenings cause delays

Detroit Metropolitan Airport among U.S. airports with enhanced coronavirus screenings Starting Monday, people flying back to the United States from China could be rerouted.

Public health emergency order will stop flights from China to Boston



Enhanced health screenings of passengers arriving to Boston Logan International Airport from China were due to begin "in the coming days," but may not be necessary now that passengers from the region.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:09 Published on February 1, 2020