Hoboken in New Jersey imposes strict nightly curfew in coronavirus clampdown

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The New Jersey city of The New Jersey city of Hoboken, which sits across the river from New York City, is imposing a stringent measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak—an overnight curfew for all residents.
News video: Coronavirus Update: NJ Cities Set Restrictions For Businesses

Coronavirus Update: NJ Cities Set Restrictions For Businesses 03:40

 Hoboken and other New Jersey cities are imposing new restrictions for bar and restaurants, along with a curfew. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

