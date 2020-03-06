Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Live updates: Democratic debate featuring Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

Live updates: Democratic debate featuring Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

CBS News Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
CNN moved the debate from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., over coronavirus concerns.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie [Video]

Biden Plans To Finish Off Bernie

Joe Biden has long complained about the crowded debate stage and a restrictive format that doesn’t allow enough time for candidates to speak. Now, in his one-on-one debate Sunday with Bernie Sanders,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published
Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Jen Kerns and Michael Trujillo assess Trump's handling of the US coronavirus outbreak

Former California GOP Spokeswoman Jen Kerns and Democratic strategist Michael Trujillo join Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how the coronavirus is impacting 2020 politics and weigh in on Joe Biden..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amid coronavirus crisis, Biden and Sanders go head-to-head in Democratic debate

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders square off in the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential campaign on Sunday amid a widening crisis over the...
Reuters Also reported by •NPRNewsy

Democratic Donors are Rallying Behind Joe Biden. And Bernie Sanders Is Weaponizing That.


TIME

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tomasotano

Tomás Otaño RT @politico: We’re down to two candidates for tonight’s debate. Biden leads in delegates, but there’s still room for Sanders to present… 7 minutes ago

Alaskachillz

Matt Drumm RT @TheDemocrats: #DemDebate checklist: 👕Get the latest merch to show off your Democratic pride https://t.co/Vpj2TFvQbs 📱Text ‘DEBATE’ to 4… 7 minutes ago

MichaelPollick

Michael Pollick Sanders vs. Biden debate begins at 8 p.m. ET. It will last for two hours. The debate will air live exclusively on… https://t.co/msOuK1Q66e 10 minutes ago

Marita30706158

Maritacelindaangelesyzaga RT @abcnews: Live: This could be the last Democratic debate in the race to take on Trump https://t.co/8Rj194Aop5 55 minutes ago

abcnews

ABC News Live: This could be the last Democratic debate in the race to take on Trump https://t.co/8Rj194Aop5 57 minutes ago

mentallion

JavaScript Facts ☆ Live updates: Democratic debate featuring Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders #BreakingNews #cbsnews ✈✈✈… https://t.co/ZVScd0wKXT 1 hour ago

polkdec

Polk County Democrat Watch the Democratic debate. CNN Washington Bureau, Washington, D.C. How to watch: The debate will air live on CNN… https://t.co/ZOMU7mLvnT 1 hour ago

boston25

Boston 25 News Where, when and what time to watch the next Democratic debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont S… https://t.co/jageacyi7N 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.