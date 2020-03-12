Global  

Civil and criminal trials in Superior Court suspended through mid-April due to coronavirus outbreak

Delawareonline Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
The court order goes into effect Monday at 8 a.m. Anyone summoned for jury duty during this period is excused and should not report.
 
