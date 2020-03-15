Global  

Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero To Prop Up Economy During Coronavirus Pandemic

cbs4.com Sunday, 15 March 2020
The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific'

Fed slashes rates in emergency coronavirus move, Trump calls action 'terrific' 01:28

 With panic buying on Main Street and fear-driven sell-offs on Wall Street, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero on Sunday in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

