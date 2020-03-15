Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero To Prop Up Economy During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak



