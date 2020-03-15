Fed Slashes Interest Rates To Near Zero To Prop Up Economy During Coronavirus Pandemic
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () The Federal Reserve took emergency action Sunday and slashed its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced it would purchase more Treasury securities to encourage lending to try to offset the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
