New York City closes public schools amid coronavirus outbreak, affecting over 1.1 million students

FOXNews.com Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
New York City officials on Sunday said its public school system will close for over a month in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, a decision affecting over 1.1 million children.
 At least three more New York City public schools were closed Friday because of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, shoppers stood in long lines outside grocery stores while many other restaurants and gather places were empty. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

